Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021 Dates Soon; Official Website, Documents Required

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling dates soon

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, will start NEET UG Counselling 2021 soon. Medical aspirants will be able to register and apply online when NEET UG counselling starts at the official website -- info.mahacet.org/CAP2021/NEET_UG. NEET UG counselling 2021 under the 85 per cent state quota seats is held by the respective state authorities for admission to state government and private dental and medical colleges. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) administers the NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The central counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) also are yet to announce the dates as to when will counselling start for NEET 2021 UG medical seats.

As of now, Maharashtra NEET UG counselling schedule, information bulletin and notification are not released. However, the state CET Cell has released a list of documents required for the NEET UG 2021 counselling process.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Documents Required

Candidates need to upload these documents at the time of registration and carry original copies during the admission process.

NEET 2021 admit card

Copy of online application form filled at mahacet.org

NEET marks sheet

Nationality certificate

HSC (Class 12) marks sheet

SSC (Class 10) certificate for age proof

Aadhar Card

Domicile certificate

Medical fitness certificate

In addition to these, candidates belonging to reserved categories will have to submit certain documents including caste certificates and domicile certificates.