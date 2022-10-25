  • Home
Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List Today, Steps To Check

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling: NEET UG 2022 final list will be released on October 28, the candidates can report at the allotted college till November 4

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 25, 2022 7:05 pm IST

NEET UG 2022 final list will be released on October 28
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list will be released today, October 25. The candidates can check the NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list at cetcell.mahacet.org. The NEET UG 2022 objection window will be available on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

NEET UG 2022 final list will be released on October 28, the candidates can report at the allotted college till November 4. "The schedule for subsequent CAP Round(s) of MBBS/ BDS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/B(P and O) and B.Sc (Nursing) and CAP schedule for AYUSH courses will be declared in due course," MCC notification mentioned.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How To Check Provisional Merit List

Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list link

Use log-in credentials

NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list will appear on the screen

Download NEET UG 2022 merit list and take a print out for further reference.

The Maharashtra CET Cell will conduct the NEET UG 2022 counselling for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B(P and O), BSc (Nursing) courses offered by various government, government- aided, private and minority colleges across the state.

NEET Counselling NEET 2022
