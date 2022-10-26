Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List Released At Cetcell.mahacet.org

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list at cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell released the NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list. The candidates can check the NEET UG provisional merit list on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. The provisional state merit list has been released for the nursing courses.

According to Maharashtra CET Cell, the CAP round 1 selection list for Group A – MBBS/BDS and Group C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P and O/B.Sc. Nursing will be released on October 28. Candidates can report at the allotted colleges for reporting/physical joining from October 29 to November 4 till 5.30 pm. ALSO READ | NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC Extends Round 2 Reporting Last Date

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Merit List: How To Download At Cetcell.mahacet.org

Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org Click on CAP round 1 selection list Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list will appear on the screen Download merit list and take a print out for further reference.

NEET UG 2022 counselling is being conducted in Maharashtra for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B(P and O), BSc (Nursing) courses offered by various government, government- aided, private and minority colleges across the state.