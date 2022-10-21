  • Home
  • Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Details Here

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Details Here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 registration tomorrow, October 22.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 3:29 pm IST

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Details Here
Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 counselling registration ends tomorrow

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 registration tomorrow, October 22. Aspiring candidates can register for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling on the official website-- cetcell.net.in. The counselling fee payment window will be open till October 23.

The candidates registered for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling can upload scanned copy (coloured) of original documents till October 24, 2022. The Maharashtra state CET cell will conduct the online filling of preference form is from October 21 to October 27, 2022.

The Maharashtra NEET UG provisional merit list will be released on October 25, and CAP round 1 selection list will be released on October 28. The candidates need to join the allotted college with original documents by November 4, 2022.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How To Register

  • Go to the official website- cetcell.net.in
  • On the home page, click on the 'New Registration' link
  • Fill in the application form as instructed and upload the required documents
  • Cross-verify and pay the application fees
  • Download the application form and take a printout for further reference.

Direct Link: Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling

The Maharashtra state CET cell is conducting NEET UG counselling to offer admission to medical aspirants in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B(P and O), BSc (Nursing) courses offered by various government, government- aided, private and minority colleges.

Maharashtra NEET
