Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET UG 2022 round 1 selection list will be released on October 28

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai has commenced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 registration process for admission to MBBS/ BDS/BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P and O)/ B.Sc. (Nursing). The candidates can apply for NEET UG 2022 counselling on the official website- cetcell.net.in till October 22. The NEET UG 2022 counselling registration fees can be paid till October 23 upto 5 PM.

The candidates have to upload the scanned copy of original documents from October 17 to 24, the seat matrix for Group A- MBBS/BDS, Group C- BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P and O/B.Sc. Nursing will be published on October 20. The candidates can fill their choice preference till October 27, 5:30 PM. ALSO READ | NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Announces Further Addition Of 242 MBBS Seats In Round One Seat Matrix

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How To Register Online

Visit the official website- cetcell.net.in

On the home page, click on NEET UG 2022 application form link

Register with details and upload documents

Cross-verify and pay the application fees

Download, and take a print out to be used for further references.

The CET Cell, Mumbai will release the provisional merit list on October 25, and CAP round 1 selection list will be released on October 28. The candidates need to join the allotted college with original documents by November 4.

"The schedule for subsequent CAP Round(s) of MBBS/ BDS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/B(P and O) and B.Sc (Nursing) and CAP schedule for AYUSH courses will be declared in due course," MCC notification read. The candidates need to visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org for updates.