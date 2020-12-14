Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra NEET Second Selection List 2020 Released At Mahacet.org

Maharashtra NEET round 2 selection 2020 list has been released. Candidates can visit the official website, mahacet.org to download the Maharashtra NEET second selection list. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has also released the seat matrix for the second round of MBBS, BDS admission under state quota seats. Earlier, the cell had released the Maharashtra NEET 2020 selection list for ayurvedic programmes.

Candidates shortlisted for admission in the second selection list will have to join at the allotted colleges by 5 pm on December 18.

“Candidate should get scrutinized all the Original documents and eligible candidate should pay the requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time; failing which this selection stands cancelled. Non-Eligible Candidates will not be admitted,” an official statement said.

“Admitting Institute will verify the original documents and ascertain eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET(UG)-2020 brochure,” the statement added.

Maharashtra NEET Round 2 Selection List 2020

Round 2 Seat Matrix

Steps to check seat matrix and selection list

Go to the official website, mahacet.org

Click on NEET-UG

Under the notification section, click on links to download the selection list and seat matrix

Download the PDF files and check your selection status

The first selection list of Maharashtra NEET counselling 2020 was released on November 15.