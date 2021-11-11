Maharashtra NEET Counselling Website Launched; Check Documents Required

  • Home
Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 11, 2021 4:15 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021 official website, other details
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has launched the Centralized Counselling Process (CAP) portal for undergraduate medical admissions through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. NEET-qualified candidates who want to take admission to MBBS and other courses under the 85 per cent state quota can visit info.mahacet.org/CAP2021/NEET_UG to find more information about the counseling process.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS/AYUSH course Admission Chances in All India & State level as per your NEET Rank & CategoryClick Here 

Candidates can also check last year’s cut off ranks on the official website.

As of now, Maharashtra NEET counselling schedule, information bulletin and notification has not been released. However, the authorities have released a list of documents required for the counselling process.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, or CET Cell, Maharashtra is responsible for Maharashtra NEET counselling. For information regarding AIQ NEET counselling, candidates can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Documents Required

Candidates need to upload these documents at the time of registration and carry original copies during the admission process.

  1. NEET 2021 admit card

  2. Copy of online application form filled at mahacet.org

  3. NEET marks sheet

  4. Nationality certificate

  5. HSC (Class 12) marks sheet

  6. SSC (Class 10) certificate for age proof

  7. Aadhar Card

  8. Domicile certificate

  9. Medical fitness certificate

In addition to these, candidates belonging to reserved categories will have to submit these documents:

