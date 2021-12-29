Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Registration Begins Tomorrow; Bulletin Out

Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra NEET state counselling 2021 dates announced (representational)

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 Dates: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will begin registration for NEET 2021 state quota counselling tomorrow, December 30. Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021 information bulletin has been released on the official website. Candidates can visit cetcell.mahacet.org info.mahacet.org/CAP2021/NEET_UG to download the bulletin and submit application forms.

Registration and fee payment for Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021 will be available from December 30, 2021 to January 5, 2022.

Candidates will have to upload the required documents between December 30 and January 6. The provisional merit list will be published on January 8.

Maharashtra NEET counselling is conducted for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B(P&O), and BSc (Nursing) courses.

“The Admission Process for Health Science Courses in the State of Maharashtra will require NEET All India Rank of the candidate to be filled during the Registration Process. Only NEET All India Rank needs to be filled up during the Online Registration Process. No other Rank should be entered,” an official statement said.

The schedule for counselling rounds will be announced later, it added.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Information Bulletin

Maharashtra NEET 2021 Counselling: Important Points