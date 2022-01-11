Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Schedule Soon; Last Date To Pay Fee, Upload Documents

Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra NEET counselling schedule soon (representational)

NEET UG Counselling 2021 Maharashtra: Registration for Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021 ended on January 10 and the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the provisional merit list on January 13. Candidates who applied on or before the last date can submit their application fee till 5 pm today and upload the required documents till 11:59 pm.

The CET cell did not release the counselling schedule when the registration process started due to the pending Supreme Court case regarding OBC and EWS reservation. As the top court has now pronounced its verdict on the matter, Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021 schedule can be expected soon.

“The Schedule for CAP Round(s) for all Health Science courses will be declared in due course,” an official statement said.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Important Dates

Extended online registration for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B(P&O), and BSc (Nursing) courses: January 10, up to 5 pm.

Payment of registration fees: January 11, up to 5 pm.

Uploading of documents: January 11, up to 11:59 pm.

Provisional merit list for phase 1 and Phase 2: January 13, up to 5 pm.

The official website for Maharashtra NEET counselling is cetcell.net/UG_NEET_2021

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the all India quota NEET counselling schedule soon.

NEET counselling 2021 for 15 per cent AIQ seats will be conducted online at mcc.nic.in.

Registration for AIQ NEET PG counselling will begin tomorrow, January 12.