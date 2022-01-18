Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Round 1 Merit List Tomorrow; Check Schedule

Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021 schedule released, merit list tomorrow (representational)

NEET Counselling 2021 Maharashtra: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Maharashtra will release the provisional merit list for the first round of NEET UG 2021 counselling, for 85 per cent state quota seats, tomorrow, January 19. The merit list will be out at 6 pm but before that, the list of candidates who have registered for Maharashtra NEET counselling will be published at 3 pm.

After the merit list, seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses will be published on January 20. Candidates who appear in the provisional merit list can fill choices from January 21 to 28.

The selection list of the first round will be released on January 31, after 5 pm. Candidates can join the allotted colleges from February 1 to 7.

“The choice filling facility is only for MBBS and BDS courses. “Online preference/choice filling will be only one time, these preferences will be used for CAP 1st round and all subsequent round(s) including mop up round(s) and upgradation of college (if any),” the CET cell said.

“No request for change of preferences will be entertained once the preference are locked,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin registration for all India quota MBBS, BDS admissions tomorrow. NEET qualified candidates can apply at mcc.nic.in.

Maharashtra NEET counselling is conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B(P and O), and BSc (Nursing) courses.