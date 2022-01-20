Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Provisional Merit List For Round 1 Out

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG counselling 2021 Maharashtra: Round 1 merit list released (representational)

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list for the first round of state quota NEET UG counselling. Candidates who had registered for Maharashtra NEET counselling can go to cetcell.net/UG_NEET_2021, download the merit list and check their selection status.

A total of 57,527 candidates have appeared in the merit list. They can fill their choices from January 21 to 28.

“The provisional merit list is based on the information provided by the candidate in the registration form. The admission will take place only after the verification of original certificates at the admitting college. The benefit of reservation will only be available upon production and successful verification of the requisite documents,” an official statement said.

Download the merit list here

“The choice filling facility is only for MBBS and BDS courses. Online preference/choice filling will be only one time, these preferences will be used for CAP 1st round and all subsequent round(s) including mop up round(s) and upgradation of college (if any),” the CET cell had earlier said.

“No request for change of preferences will be entertained once the preference are locked,” it added.

After the choice filling process is completed, the selection list of the first round will be released on January 31, after 5 pm. Candidates can join the allotted colleges from February 1 to 7.