Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Official Website, Last Year’s Cut-Offs

Result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 has been announced. In Maharashtra, the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will begin registration for state quota counselling through which admission will be granted to state quota medical, dental and AYUSH seats. Eligible candidates will have to register at cetcell.mahacet.org and participate in the Maharashtra NEET counselling process.

Apart from conducting NEET counselling, the CET cell also holds the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, or MHT CET, for admission to different professional courses, including Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture. Result of MHT CET has been announced.

Here are five points candidates should know about Maharashtra NEET counselling:

The official website of CET Cell, Maharashtra is cetcell.mahacet.org. Medical aspirants should keep visiting the website as the application process will begin soon. Candidates can download the NEET 2020 cut-off list for Maharashtra from the official website. The cut-offs are different every year but going through last year’s cut-offs, candidates can get an idea about the marks range. Before starting the registration process, the CET cell will release the counselling notification, information bulletin and seat matrix on the official website. NEET 2021 counselling includes several steps – registration, payment of fee, choice filling and locking, release of selection or allotment list and finally reporting at the allotted college. All these steps, except for reporting at the allotted institution, will be online. Before applying for Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling, download and read the information bulletin and make sure you meet all the eligibility conditions and have the required documents and information available.

Maharashtra NEET Cut-Offs Last Year: Private And Government Colleges

Government And Government Aided

Government/ Aided College All India Rank Marks Obtained Grant Medical College (GMC) Mumbai 8,971 629 Tilak Medical College Mumbai 8,305 631 GSMC Mumbai 2,669 657 Nair MC, Mumbai 8,609 630 RGMC Kalva, Thane 12,484 618 BJMC, Pune 7,296 635 VM MC, Solapur 20,361 599 GMC Miraj 21,929 596 B Hire MC, Dhule 30,675 579 GMC Kolhapur 23,483 593 HBT and Cooper MC Juhu, Mumbai 10,861 622 GMC Jalgaon 32,363 576 GMC Baramati 23,597 592 GMC Nandurbar 35,547 571 GMC Nagpur 13,731 615 IGMC Nagpur 19,307 601 VNMC Yeotmal 31,209 578 GMC Akola 29,876 581 CGMC Chandrapur 33,495 574 GGMC Gondia 35,097 571 MGIMS MC Sevagram Wardha 23,898 592 GMS Aurangabad 14,738 612 GMC Nanded 25,368 589 SRTS MC Ambajogai 30,095 580 GMC Latur 28,262 584

Private