Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Official Website, Last Year’s Cut-Offs

Apart from conducting NEET counselling, the CET cell also holds the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, or MHT CET, for admission to different professional courses, including Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture. Result of MHT CET has been announced.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 registration begins soon (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 has been announced. In Maharashtra, the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will begin registration for state quota counselling through which admission will be granted to state quota medical, dental and AYUSH seats. Eligible candidates will have to register at cetcell.mahacet.org and participate in the Maharashtra NEET counselling process.

Apart from conducting NEET counselling, the CET cell also holds the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, or MHT CET, for admission to different professional courses, including Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture. Result of MHT CET has been announced.

Here are five points candidates should know about Maharashtra NEET counselling:

  1. The official website of CET Cell, Maharashtra is cetcell.mahacet.org. Medical aspirants should keep visiting the website as the application process will begin soon.

  2. Candidates can download the NEET 2020 cut-off list for Maharashtra from the official website. The cut-offs are different every year but going through last year’s cut-offs, candidates can get an idea about the marks range.

  3. Before starting the registration process, the CET cell will release the counselling notification, information bulletin and seat matrix on the official website.

  4. NEET 2021 counselling includes several steps – registration, payment of fee, choice filling and locking, release of selection or allotment list and finally reporting at the allotted college. All these steps, except for reporting at the allotted institution, will be online.

  5. Before applying for Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling, download and read the information bulletin and make sure you meet all the eligibility conditions and have the required documents and information available.

Maharashtra NEET Cut-Offs Last Year: Private And Government Colleges

Government And Government Aided

Government/ Aided College

All India Rank

Marks Obtained

Grant Medical College (GMC) Mumbai

8,971

629

Tilak Medical College Mumbai

8,305

631

GSMC Mumbai

2,669

657

Nair MC, Mumbai

8,609

630

RGMC Kalva, Thane

12,484

618

BJMC, Pune

7,296

635

VM MC, Solapur

20,361

599

GMC Miraj

21,929

596

B Hire MC, Dhule

30,675

579

GMC Kolhapur

23,483

593

HBT and Cooper MC Juhu, Mumbai

10,861

622

GMC Jalgaon

32,363

576

GMC Baramati

23,597

592

GMC Nandurbar

35,547

571

GMC Nagpur

13,731

615

IGMC Nagpur

19,307

601

VNMC Yeotmal

31,209

578

GMC Akola

29,876

581

CGMC Chandrapur

33,495

574

GGMC Gondia

35,097

571

MGIMS MC Sevagram Wardha

23,898

592

GMS Aurangabad

14,738

612

GMC Nanded

25,368

589

SRTS MC Ambajogai

30,095

580

GMC Latur

28,262

584

Private

Private Medical Colleges

All India Rank

Marks Obtained

KG Somaiya MC Mumbai

37,244

568

Terna MC Nerul Navi Mumbai

39,537

564

MIMER MC, Talegaon Pune

55,391

541

V Pawar MC Nasik

44,878

556

ACPM MC Dhule

46,511

553

VVPF’s Med.Col, Ahmednagar

56,539

539

SKN Med.Col, Pune

66,022

526

Ashwini Med. Col Solapur

65,667

527

Dr U Patil MC Jalgaon

51,986

546

Walawalker MC Ratnagiri

69,627

521

PIMS Islampur, Islampur Sangli

68,687

522

SMBT MC Nashik Nandi Hills

70,762

520

Vedanta MC Palghar

1,24,651

457

SSPM MC Kudal Sindhudurg

73,508

516

NKP Salve MC Nagpur

59,144

535

PDMC Amravati

60,151

534

MIMSR MC Latur

52,317

545

IIMSR Jalna

70,608

520

