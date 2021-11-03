Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Official Website, Last Year’s Cut-Offs
Apart from conducting NEET counselling, the CET cell also holds the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, or MHT CET, for admission to different professional courses, including Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture. Result of MHT CET has been announced.
Result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 has been announced. In Maharashtra, the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will begin registration for state quota counselling through which admission will be granted to state quota medical, dental and AYUSH seats. Eligible candidates will have to register at cetcell.mahacet.org and participate in the Maharashtra NEET counselling process.
Here are five points candidates should know about Maharashtra NEET counselling:
The official website of CET Cell, Maharashtra is cetcell.mahacet.org. Medical aspirants should keep visiting the website as the application process will begin soon.
Candidates can download the NEET 2020 cut-off list for Maharashtra from the official website. The cut-offs are different every year but going through last year’s cut-offs, candidates can get an idea about the marks range.
Before starting the registration process, the CET cell will release the counselling notification, information bulletin and seat matrix on the official website.
NEET 2021 counselling includes several steps – registration, payment of fee, choice filling and locking, release of selection or allotment list and finally reporting at the allotted college. All these steps, except for reporting at the allotted institution, will be online.
Before applying for Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling, download and read the information bulletin and make sure you meet all the eligibility conditions and have the required documents and information available.
Maharashtra NEET Cut-Offs Last Year: Private And Government Colleges
Government And Government Aided
Government/ Aided College
All India Rank
Marks Obtained
Grant Medical College (GMC) Mumbai
8,971
629
Tilak Medical College Mumbai
8,305
631
GSMC Mumbai
2,669
657
Nair MC, Mumbai
8,609
630
RGMC Kalva, Thane
12,484
618
BJMC, Pune
7,296
635
VM MC, Solapur
20,361
599
GMC Miraj
21,929
596
B Hire MC, Dhule
30,675
579
GMC Kolhapur
23,483
593
HBT and Cooper MC Juhu, Mumbai
10,861
622
GMC Jalgaon
32,363
576
GMC Baramati
23,597
592
GMC Nandurbar
35,547
571
GMC Nagpur
13,731
615
IGMC Nagpur
19,307
601
VNMC Yeotmal
31,209
578
GMC Akola
29,876
581
CGMC Chandrapur
33,495
574
GGMC Gondia
35,097
571
MGIMS MC Sevagram Wardha
23,898
592
GMS Aurangabad
14,738
612
GMC Nanded
25,368
589
SRTS MC Ambajogai
30,095
580
GMC Latur
28,262
584
Private
Private Medical Colleges
All India Rank
Marks Obtained
KG Somaiya MC Mumbai
37,244
568
Terna MC Nerul Navi Mumbai
39,537
564
MIMER MC, Talegaon Pune
55,391
541
V Pawar MC Nasik
44,878
556
ACPM MC Dhule
46,511
553
VVPF’s Med.Col, Ahmednagar
56,539
539
SKN Med.Col, Pune
66,022
526
Ashwini Med. Col Solapur
65,667
527
Dr U Patil MC Jalgaon
51,986
546
Walawalker MC Ratnagiri
69,627
521
PIMS Islampur, Islampur Sangli
68,687
522
SMBT MC Nashik Nandi Hills
70,762
520
Vedanta MC Palghar
1,24,651
457
SSPM MC Kudal Sindhudurg
73,508
516
NKP Salve MC Nagpur
59,144
535
PDMC Amravati
60,151
534
MIMSR MC Latur
52,317
545
IIMSR Jalna
70,608
520