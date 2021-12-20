Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 Dates Soon; Latest Updates

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Maharashtra is yet to release the NEET UG counselling dates, latest updates

While several states, including Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, have started their NEET UG counselling for admission to undergraduate medical programmes, Maharashtra is yet to release the NEET UG counselling dates. NEET UG counselling 2021 under the 85 per cent state quota seats is held by the respective state authorities for admission to state government and private dental and medical colleges. UG medical aspirants will be able to apply online when NEET UG counselling 2021 starts at the official website -- info.mahacet.org/CAP2021/NEET_UG.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has approved the new counselling scheme of the MCC. MCC NEET Counselling 2021 will be conducted in four rounds – AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Earlier, MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds followed by mop-up rounds only for central and deemed universities. The MCC administers MBBS and BDS counselling for the 15 per cent all India quota seats.

As of now, Maharashtra NEET counselling schedule, information bulletin and notification has not been released. However, the authorities have released a list of documents required for the counselling process.

Candidates will be required to upload certain documents at the time of registration and carry original copies during the admission process. The documents include NEET 2021 admit card, copy of online application form filled at mahacet.org, NEET marks sheet, nationality certificate, HSC (Class 12) marks sheet, SSC (Class 10) certificate for age proof, aadhar card, medical fitness certificate and domicile certificate.

In addition to these, candidates belonging to reserved categories will have to submit certain documents including caste certificates and domicile certificates.