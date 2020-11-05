Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2020 Begins At Mahacet.org, Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra NEET 2020 Counselling Begins At Mahacet.org

Maharashtra NEET 2020 Counselling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has started NEET counselling 2020 for admission to MBBS, BDS and other medical programmes. Candidates can now visit the official website, mahacet.org and register to participate in the Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2020. The last date for registration and fee payment is November 12, 2020. Online choices filling for MBBS, BDS programmes will begin tomorrow. The provisional merit list of Maharashtra NEET UG counselling will be released on November 13 and the round 1 counselling result will be declared on Novmeber 15.

Candidates who are selected in the first round of Maharashtra NEET counselling will be able to join at colleges up to 5 pm on November 20. The Schedule for second and subsequent rounds will be declared in due course.

Apply here

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2020 Dates (Round 1)

Online registration and payment of registration fees November 5 to 12 (up to 5 pm), 2020 Privisional merit list November 13 (by 8 pm) Round 1 result November 15 (after 5 pm) Last date of joining to the selected college November 20 (up to 5 pm)





How To Register For Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2020

Visit the official website, mahacet.org

On the top right corner of the home page, click on ‘NEET UG 2020 (CAP Portal)’

Click on the ‘New Registration and Payment’ tan

Click on the ‘Registration’

Fill in the registration form, choose password and submit

Now login using your username/mobile number and password

Pay the registration fee

The authorities have asked candidates to read the NEET UG 2020 information brochure before filling the registration form.

Also Read || NEET State Counselling 2020: Check State-Wise Schedule For MBBS, BDS Counselling

“The Candidates should download and carefully read the NEET-UG-2020 Information Brochure of Maharashtra State, including the instructions given in the Annexure-A, before filling up the online Registration Form. The Candidate should also familiarise herself/himself with online preference filling system for admission to Health Science Courses. The Candidate should also ascertain her/his eligibility for admission to the various courses before filling up the registration form,” an official statement said.

Check Maharashtra NEET Counselling Information Brochure

Read Maharasdhtra NEET Counselling 2020 Official Notification