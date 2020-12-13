Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra NEET 2020 Selection List Released For Ayurvedic Programmes

BAMS Merit List 2020 Maharashtra: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the NEET 2020 selection list for undergraduate Ayurvedic, Physiotherapy, and Nursing programmes. Candidates who applied for admission to BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BSc Nursing and other programmes can now check their results from the official NEET portal of Maharashtra -- mahacet.org. The authorities will release the Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020 for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes today.

Read || Maharashtra NEET 2020 Second Selection List Today At Mahacet.org

BAMS Merit List 2020 Maharashtra: Direct Link

Last date for selected candidates to report at colleges is December 21, up to 5 pm, including holidays.

Candidates will have to submit their original documents and pay the requisite fees at selected colleges to confirm their admissions. Failing to do so will result in cancellation of their seats.

“Admitting Institute will verify the original documents and ascertain eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET(UG)-2020 brochure,” the authorities said.

Maharashtra NEET 2020 selection list has been released in form of a PDF file containing the name of the candidate, name of the college allotted and other details.

Steps to check Maharashtra BAMS merit list 2020

Go to the official website, mahacet.org

Click on NEET-UG

Under the notification section, click on ‘NEET UG - 2020 Selection list CAP Round 1 (BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B(P&O) and B.Sc. (Nursing) Courses)’

Download the PDF selection list and check result.