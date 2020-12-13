Maharashtra NEET Second Selection List 2020 Today At Mahacet.org

Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020 for admission to state quota medical seats will be released today, December 13. NEET 2020 qualified candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS seats under state quota will be able to check the merit list on the official website, mahacet.org. CET Cell, Maharashtra will declare seat matrix for MBBS, BDS courses for second round after 12 pm today. The merit list will be released after 8 pm.

Meanwhile, the authorities released the Maharashtra NEET 2020 selection list for ayurvedic programmes yesterday.

As per an official notification, candidates shortlisted in the second round will have to report at the alloted colleges to confirm their admission. Last date for joining and filling status retention form to the selected College during second round for MBBS, BDS counselling is December 18, 2020 (up to 5 pm).

Steps To Download Maharashtra NEET Second Selection List 2020

Follow these steps to download the selection list from the official website when it is released:

Go to the official website, mahacet.org

Click on NEET-UG

Click on the merit list link

Download the merit list and check your selection status using name or all-India rank

The first selection list of Maharashtra NEET counselling 2020 was released on November 15.