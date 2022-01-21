  • Home
Maharashtra Schools To Reopen Next Week; Mix Reactions From Students, Teachers, Parents

Maharashtra Schools Reopening: The twitter has been flooded with reactions, with students, teachers shared their reactions on social media platform with #MaharashtraSchools

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 21, 2022 3:28 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The schools in Maharashtra will be reopened from January 24
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Maharashtra Schools Reopening: The schools in Maharashtra will reopen for classes 1- 12 from Monday (January 24) next week. The schools will have to maintain the mandatory Covid protocols. "From 24 (January) we will be reopening schools for classes 1-12th with COVID protocols," Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister said, as quoted by news agency ANI. The state government had earlier announced the closure of schools in the state till February 15 amid the emergence of the new Omicron variant and surge in Covid cases.

Meanwhile, students, teachers and parents had possess mix reactions on reopening of schools in the state. Nikhil Gupta, a class 9 student from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mumbai said, "I do not agree with the government's decision on reopening of schools, as teenagers are yet to be vaccinated. When offices, colleges are continuing in online mode, what's the urgency of opening schools now." "Will the government take responsibility if the students affected by Covid?" he argued.

Another student Adarsh Samanta who will appear in the SSC, 10th exam said that the closure of schools are affecting the preparations of board exams, but the reopening of schools in this Covid situation can put risk to the students who are unvaccinated. "We are facing problems, as online classes could not be a suppliment for physical classes. But, I do think that schools may be reopened when the Covid pandemic situation gets normalised," the student said.


Kavita Chatterjee, Principal, Orchids - The International Schools, Kurla, Mumbai said that there is a complete upheaval in the education due to the Covid-19 and we are facing turbulences with the dip and surge in the cases with each month. "Now, if the schools are to begin, we need to monitor the situation closely for a while keeping in mind the safety of the students. We must ensure maximum students are vaccinated before they step into the school again. The parents are equally frazzled and strained due to the new strains that show up at regular intervals. Nevertheless, education shouldn't be compromised and if the situation permits, the schools should be opened as soon as possible. Our management is taking stock of the situation currently and will make the final decision as to when to start the physical classes in all 60+ branches of Orchids across the country," the teacher said.

The twitter has been flooded with reactions, with students, teachers shared their reactions on social media platform with #MaharashtraSchools.


Meanwhile, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the government goes with the decision on reopening of schools as teachers and parents were of the view that schools should be reopened and online education should continue along with that. “During our continued dialogue with parents & teachers we received consistent feedback about restarting physical classes along with online education for better learning outcomes. During my recent interaction with Collectors/CEOs, a similar view was expressed,” Ms Gaikwad said.

“Consent of parents is important for attendance. Parents are also requested to not send students to school if they are unwell. Schools to ensure isolation facilities in case any student shows symptoms,” the minister added.

