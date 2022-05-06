  • Home
Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam Result 2022 To Be Announced In June: Official

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2022: "The HSC, 12th exam result will be announced by the second week of June, while SSC, 10th exam result can be expected by the June-end or in July" the board official told Careers360

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 6, 2022 10:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Maharashtra HSC exam result 2022 will be announced in June
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 exam in June. According to the board official, the Class 12 exam result will be announced by June-end, the HSC result will be announced first followed by the SSC result. "The HSC, 12th exam result will be announced by the second week of June, while SSC, 10th exam result can be expected by the June-end or in July" the board official told Careers360. The evaluation process of the HSC exam will be completed by May-end, while the SSC exam in June, the official added. Once announced, the Class 10, 12 exam results will be available on the official website- mahahsscboard.in.

Over 31 lakh students appeared for the HSC, SSC exams which was concluded on April 18. The evaluation process got delayed as several teachers boycotted the evaluation work.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam Result 2022: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in
  2. Click on HSC, 12th exam result 2022 link
  3. Enter your log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
  4. HSC exam 2022 result will appear on the screen
  5. Download the HSC exam result, take a print out for further reference.

Last year, a total of 99.63 per cent students passed the HSC exam, which was announced in August. The pass percentage for the Science stream was 99.45 per cent, Arts- 99.83 per cent, Commerce- 99.91 per cent. The HSC exam was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 pandemic, the state government decided to take into account the marks of the 10th, 11th, and 12th internal assessments to prepare Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2021. The formula used is 30:30:40.

For details on HSC exam result, please visit the website- mahahsscboard.in.

