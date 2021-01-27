  • Home
Maharashtra Minister Visits Schools As Classes 5 To 8 Resume

Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday visited some of the schools, where classes for standards 5 to 8 resumed after 10 months, and interacted with students and teachers.

Maharashtra:

Classes for students in standards 5 to 8 resumed on Wednesday in most parts of Maharashtra after remaining shut since late March 2020 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The minister travelled to a zilla parishad school in Mhalunge village under Maval tehsil of Pune district, around 200km from here, and interacted with parents as well as teachers and students, an official statement said here. Gaikwad also visited a couple of other schools in Pune district, it said.

She was accompanied by commissioner for school education Vishal Solankhi and CEO of Pune ZP Ayush Kumar among others, the statement said. Except areas under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), schools, barring primary ones, in the rest of the state have reopened with strict implementation of measures against COVID-19.

