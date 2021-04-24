  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Minister Meets Governor To Discuss Online University Exams

Maharashtra Minister Meets Governor To Discuss Online University Exams

Maharashtra Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to apprise him of the decision to conduct online examinations in 13 state-run universities amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 24, 2021 8:47 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

ATMA 2021 MBA Entrance Test Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines
Law School Admission Test (LSAT) Rescheduled To May 29; Registration Will Close On May 14
Gujarat Board Releases GSHSEB Mass Promotion Guidelines For Students Of Class 9, 11
Tripura JEE Application Deadline Extended Till April 30
Live Updates: Check State-Wise Status Of School, College, University Exams
ICMAI CMA June Exam: Training For Inter, Final Exams Exempted
Maharashtra Minister Meets Governor To Discuss Online University Exams
Several Maharashtra universities will conduct UG exams online (representational image)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Maharashtra Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant on Saturday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to apprise him of the decision to conduct online examinations in 13 state-run universities amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Samant said the Governor had given his approval to the decision, adding that the procedures to assess the answer sheet as well as declaration of results were also discussed during the meeting.

He said Gondwana University in Gadchiroli in Vidarbha managed to conduct online exams before other universities despite the belief that it would be a "geographical challenge".

Asked by the media about Ahmednagar BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil reportedly carrying Remdesivir from Delhi to his home district amid a shortage of the injections, Mr Samant said the matter should be probed.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra Education board maharashtra college
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Dibrugarh University Postpones UG, PG Exams; Revised Schedule Soon
Dibrugarh University Postpones UG, PG Exams; Revised Schedule Soon
IIM Udaipur: 2021 Batch Of MBA Students Conferred Degrees At Ninth Convocation
IIM Udaipur: 2021 Batch Of MBA Students Conferred Degrees At Ninth Convocation
Teachers' Body Condemns JNU Over Not Opening COVID Management Centres On Campus
Teachers' Body Condemns JNU Over Not Opening COVID Management Centres On Campus
Assam Science And Technology University (ASTU) Releases COVID-19 SOPs To Hold Semester Exams
Assam Science And Technology University (ASTU) Releases COVID-19 SOPs To Hold Semester Exams
ATMA 2021 MBA Entrance Test Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines
ATMA 2021 MBA Entrance Test Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................