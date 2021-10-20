Maharashtra Military Schools To Have General Knowledge Subject

Maharasthra military schools will teach general knowledge as a subject (Representational)

Maharashtra government said that it will continue teaching general knowledge as a subject in Military schools for Classes 11th and 12th. The decision has been made by the government to help military school students in qualifying the competitive exams like NDA and to increase awareness among the students.

Minister of School Education, Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad wrote on Twitter: "For many years, there has been a demand that the subject of 'General Knowledge' in the 11th and 12th Revised Subject Scheme and Assessment Scheme should be continued in the military schools as in the previous subject scheme. In today's meeting, it has been approved to continue the relevant subject as per the previous subject plan."

इ. ११ वी आणि १२ वी सुधारित विषय योजना व मूल्यमापन योजनेमधील 'सामान्यज्ञान' हा विषय सैनिकी शाळांत पूर्वीच्या विषय योजनेप्रमाणेच सुरु ठेवण्यात यावा, अशी मागणी गेली अनेक वर्षे होत होती. आज बैठकीत संबंधित विषय हा पूर्वीच्या विषय योजनेप्रमाणेच सुरु ठेवण्यास मान्यता देण्यात आली आहे. pic.twitter.com/y0OOwf5P7z — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) October 20, 2021

Under this subject, students will be taught history, geography, general ability of defense and other insightful topics. This will help increase knowledge of students along with that it will be fruitful in future competitive exams and recruitment processes.

Department of School Education, Maharashtra has decided to continue having general knowledge to the students after receiving many requests for the same. Students were taught GK as per the previous subject scheme which was launched in 2019, it was removed.

Meanwhile, schools in Maharashtra will reopen for Classes 1 to 5 from October 25 as per the orders of the state government. Parents’ consent will be mandatory and schools will conduct physical classes with only 50 per cent attendance.

Colleges in Maharashtra have reopened from today and only fully-vaccinated students were allowed to attend offline classes in non-agricultural colleges, state-run universities, deemed universities, self-financed universities and colleges.