Maharashtra MHT MBA CET 2021 Registration Begins, Here’s Direct Link

Image credit: mba2021.mahacet.org MAH MBA CET 2021 registration: Apply at mba2021.mahacet.org

MHT MBA CET 2021: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has started registration for the MBA Common Entrance Test (MAH MBA CET) 2021. Students who want to take the exam can apply on the website, mba2021.mahacet.org. The registration process will be open till July 17.

The exam is held for admission to the first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes at government, government aided, university managed institutes, university managed departments and unaided private professional educational institutes.

The exam will also be used by Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education, Mumbai, for admission to its postgraduate diploma in Management (PGDM) programme.

The registration fee is Rs 1,000 for general candidates and Rs 800 for reserved category candidates.

To appear in the exam, candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate (at least 45% in case of candidates of backward class categories and Persons with Disability belonging to Maharashtra State only).

Students who have appeared for the final year exam of their graduation can also apply.

While announcing that MBA CET registration will begin today, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said registration for other CETs will be informed separately.

“Candidates for registration of this application visit the link --mba2021.mahacet.org. The CET program for admission to the remaining undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be reported separately,” he said.

Registration for MHT CET for undergraduate Engineering and Pharmacy courses have already started.