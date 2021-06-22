MAH MBA CET application starts today at mba2021.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) will start the application for candidates seeking admission to first-year of full time management program (MBA/MMS) from today, June 22. Students can apply online for MAH MBA CET between June 22 and July 17 at mba2021.mahacet.org.

Students qualifying MAH MBA CET will be admitted to the Government, Government Aided, University Managed Institutes, University Managed Departments and Unaided private professional educational institutes as well as PGDM at Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education, Mumbai for the Academic Year 2021-22 in the state of Maharashtra.

Announcing the start of MHT MBA CET application, Education Minister Uday Samant in his Twitter handle said: “The online application process for admission to MBA / MMS Professional Post Graduate Degree for the academic year 2021-22 will continue from 22/06/2021 to 17/07/2021.”

“Candidates for registration of this application visit the link --mba2021.mahacet.org. The CET program for admission to the remaining undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be reported separately,” he added.

Along with the MAH MBA, MMS application forms, the CET Cell is expected to release the information bulletin, mentioning eligibility criteria and other details.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell has already opened the registration window for the Maharashtra CET 2021. Applicants seeking admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses will be able to apply online at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org till July 7. The MHT CET qualifying candidates can participate in the counselling sessions for securing their admission to the undergraduate engineering and pharmacy colleges. Admission to the colleges will be based on the candidate’s MHT CET score and other educational qualifications.