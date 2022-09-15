Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2022 To Be Announced Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com MHT CET result 2022 will be announced at 5 pm today

MHT CET Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022 today, September 15. The CET result 2022 for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) PCB groups will be available on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. The candidates can download the CET scorecard using application number and date of birth. ALSO READ | MHT CET Result 2022: FAQs On PCB, PCM Scorecard Date, Marking Scheme

Along with the CET result 2022, the final answer key will also be released. To check MHT CET result 2022, click on the result link at cetcell.mahacet.org. Enter the log-in credentials- application number, date of birth. MHT CET 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

The MHT CET 2022 PCM examination was conducted from August 5 to August 11 and for the PCB group from August 12 to August 20, 2022. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra also conducted the re-examination for the PCM and PCB group on August 28, 2022.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has devised the normalisation procedure for MHT CET 2022, the CET score is declared in the form of percentile ranging from 0 to 100. The CET 2022 qualified candidates will appear in the counselling process. The list of participating institutes are- Government Colleges, University Colleges, Government Aided Private Colleges, Private Un-aided Colleges.