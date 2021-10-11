Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra MHT CET 2021 result date announced (representational)

Maharashtra CET result date: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 result date has been announced. The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) Maharashtra said results of the entrance exam will be declared on or before October 28. MHT CET results for PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) groups will be available at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET is a state-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses. In addition to MHT CET, the CET cell also conducts entrance exams for admission to other undergraduate and postgraduate-level programmes like MBA, Law, Hotel Management, etc.

The CET cell is also responsible for conducting NEET counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats.

How To Check MHT CET Result

Go to the official website Click on the result link and login with your credentials Download the scorecard and take a printout

The schedule for MHT CET counselling will be announced after results.

For PCB and PCM streams, MHT CET provisional answer key will be released today, October 11. The authorities will also release question papers and candidates’ response sheets through candidates’ login on the official website.

The CET Cell said candidates can raise objections to the answer key on October 12 and 13.

The entrance exam was conducted between September 20 and October 1. A re-exam, for rain-affected students, was held on October 9 and 10.