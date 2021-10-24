Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2021 Next Week; 5 Points For Students

Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET result 2021 date: 5 things students should know (representational)

MHT CET result 2021 for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) streams will be announced on or before October 28. The official website of Maharashtra CET result is cetcell.mahacet.org. The results will be published in the form of scorecards. Along with results, the State Common Entrance Test Cell will also release the MHT CET final answer key.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances in colleges accepting MHTCET Score. Click Here Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here

Here are five things students should know about the MHT CET result.

The scorecards will mention percentile scores in PCB and PCM groups. “MHT-CET-2021 Score card containing percentile Score for the respective Group (PCB and PCM) will be made available to the candidate's in their log in by 28th October, 2021,” an official statement said. The result link will be available at cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. Login credentials required to check Maharashtra CET result are application number and date of birth. The CET cell said some questions asked in the entrance test were incorrect, while none of the options given were correct in case of some questions. In both cases, students will be awarded full marks. After the MHT CET result, the CET cell will conduct Centralized Counselling Process (CAP) for admission to BTech, BPharm and other programmes. The detailed notification, eligibility criteria and counselling schedule will be released soon after MHT CET result 2021. MHT CET scores are normalised following this formula:

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.