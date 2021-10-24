  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2021 Next Week; 5 Points For Students

Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2021 Next Week; 5 Points For Students

MHT CET result 2021 for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) streams will be announced on or before October 28 at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 24, 2021 11:52 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET Result 2021: Know When, Where And How To Check?
MHT CET 2021 Result By October 28; Details On Scorecard, Counselling Process
MAH CET Result 2021 Declared For BEd, MPEd Courses; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
MHT CET Result 2021: How To Download Scorecards From Official Website
MHT CET Result 2021 Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Answer Key
MHT CET PCM, PCB Result Today? Here's What We Know
Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2021 Next Week; 5 Points For Students
MHT CET result 2021 date: 5 things students should know (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

MHT CET result 2021 for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) streams will be announced on or before October 28. The official website of Maharashtra CET result is cetcell.mahacet.org. The results will be published in the form of scorecards. Along with results, the State Common Entrance Test Cell will also release the MHT CET final answer key.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances in colleges accepting MHTCET Score. Click Here

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here 

Here are five things students should know about the MHT CET result.

  1. The scorecards will mention percentile scores in PCB and PCM groups. “MHT-CET-2021 Score card containing percentile Score for the respective Group (PCB and PCM) will be made available to the candidate's in their log in by 28th October, 2021,” an official statement said.

  2. The result link will be available at cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. Login credentials required to check Maharashtra CET result are application number and date of birth.

  3. The CET cell said some questions asked in the entrance test were incorrect, while none of the options given were correct in case of some questions. In both cases, students will be awarded full marks.

  4. After the MHT CET result, the CET cell will conduct Centralized Counselling Process (CAP) for admission to BTech, BPharm and other programmes. The detailed notification, eligibility criteria and counselling schedule will be released soon after MHT CET result 2021.

  5. MHT CET scores are normalised following this formula:

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.

Click here for more Education News
Education News MHT CET Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Registration Begins Tomorrow At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Registration Begins Tomorrow At Mcc.nic.in
MHT CET Result 2021: Know When, Where And How To Check?
MHT CET Result 2021: Know When, Where And How To Check?
NEP Came At A Time When Disruptive Technology Has Made Solid Routes In Many Sectors: Dharmendra Pradhan
NEP Came At A Time When Disruptive Technology Has Made Solid Routes In Many Sectors: Dharmendra Pradhan
UP Government To Start Distributing Tablets, Smartphones Among Youth By November End: Yogi Adityanath
UP Government To Start Distributing Tablets, Smartphones Among Youth By November End: Yogi Adityanath
IIT Bombay Extends CEED, UCEED 2022 Application Dates
IIT Bombay Extends CEED, UCEED 2022 Application Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................