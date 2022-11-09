Maharashtra MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result For CAP Round 3 Out; Direct Link Here

MHT CET CAP round-3 result out

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has released the MHT CET provisional allotment result for round 3 of the centralised admission process (CAP). To access the MHT CET provisional CAP third round, applicants will have to visit the cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. Students will be required to use application ID and dates of birth to login to the official website and check the MHT CET CAP round 3 allotment status.

Candidates can submit and confirm the option form of CAP Round 3 through their login between November 10 and November 12.

Steps To Download MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result 2022

Go to fe2022.mahacet.org Click on the provisional display of vacant seats CAP Round 3 download link Enter application number and date of birth, if required Submit and download the vacant seats

MHT CET CAP 3 Provisional Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link