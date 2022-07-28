  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra MHT CET Admit Card For PCB Group Out; Direct Link Here

Maharashtra MHT CET Admit Card For PCB Group Out; Direct Link Here

MHT CET 2022: To access the MHT CET admit card for the Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group, candidates will have to insert their application numbers and dates of birth.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 28, 2022 4:56 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET 2022 PCM Admit Card Out; Direct Link To Download
Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 Admit Card For PCM Group To Release Today
MHT CET 2022 Admit Card Released, How To Download
MHT CET 2022 To Start In August; Hall Ticket Release Date, Other Details
MHT CET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens, Know How To Edit Application Form
MHT CET 2022, AP EAPCET, TS EAMCET: Prepare With This Engineering Preparation Combo To Score Well
Maharashtra MHT CET Admit Card For PCB Group Out; Direct Link Here
MHT CET hall ticket for PCB group out
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued the MHT CET hall ticket for the PCB group. To access the MHT CET admit card for the Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group, candidates will have to insert their application numbers and dates of birth. MHT CET admit card for Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group has already been issued. The cetcell.mahacet.org is hosting the Maha CET PCB group admit card.

Recommended: Free MHT CET Sample Papers. Click Here | MHT CET Last Minute Preparation Tips Check Here
Latest: Most Scoring Concepts For MHT CET (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics), Check Now
Don't Miss:  Boost your preparation for MHT CET, BITSAT & state level exams with Knockout packages Click Here

MHT CET 2022 admit card has details of the candidates and has mention of exam date and time, reporting time, MHT CET exam centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with Covid guidelines.

MHT CET Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

  1. Go to the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the MHT CET admit card 2022 download link
  3. Login with Application Number and Password
  4. Submit and download the MHT CET Admit card 2022
  5. Take a print out for future reference

MHT CET 2022 PCB Hall Ticket: Direct Link

Candidates have to check MHT CET 2022 hall tickets carefully after downloading and, in case of any misprint, contact the MAH Cet Cell immediately. Candidates must carry the MAH CET 2022 hall ticket to the exam centre.

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET Admit Card MAH CET hall ticket
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras Launches 'Nilekani Centre At AI4Bharat' To Advance Indian Language Technology
IIT Madras Launches 'Nilekani Centre At AI4Bharat' To Advance Indian Language Technology
AP ICET 2022: Last Day To Raise Objections On Answer Key Tomorrow; Direct Link
AP ICET 2022: Last Day To Raise Objections On Answer Key Tomorrow; Direct Link
JEE Main 2022 Day Four Live: BE, BTech Shift Two Begins; Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2022 Day Four Live: BE, BTech Shift Two Begins; Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
TS POLYCET Counselling 2022: Provisional Allotment Result Released, Steps To Check
TS POLYCET Counselling 2022: Provisional Allotment Result Released, Steps To Check
Webinar On GRE Tomorrow; Significance Of Graduate Record Exams, Application Details, Eligibility
Webinar On GRE Tomorrow; Significance Of Graduate Record Exams, Application Details, Eligibility
.......................... Advertisement ..........................