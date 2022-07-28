Maharashtra MHT CET Admit Card For PCB Group Out; Direct Link Here

MHT CET hall ticket for PCB group out

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued the MHT CET hall ticket for the PCB group. To access the MHT CET admit card for the Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group, candidates will have to insert their application numbers and dates of birth. MHT CET admit card for Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group has already been issued. The cetcell.mahacet.org is hosting the Maha CET PCB group admit card.

MHT CET 2022 admit card has details of the candidates and has mention of exam date and time, reporting time, MHT CET exam centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with Covid guidelines.

MHT CET Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

Go to the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the MHT CET admit card 2022 download link Login with Application Number and Password Submit and download the MHT CET Admit card 2022 Take a print out for future reference

MHT CET 2022 PCB Hall Ticket: Direct Link

Candidates have to check MHT CET 2022 hall tickets carefully after downloading and, in case of any misprint, contact the MAH Cet Cell immediately. Candidates must carry the MAH CET 2022 hall ticket to the exam centre.