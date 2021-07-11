Maharashtra MHT CET Law Application For LLb 5-Year Integrated Course Ends Tomorrow

  • Home
Applicants can apply online at llb5cet2021.mahacet.org. Admission to five-year integrated law programmes will be based on candidates’ MHT CET score.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 11, 2021 1:26 pm IST

MHT CET Law application will end tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra MHT CET Law application window for LLb five-year integrated courses will end tomorrow, July 12. Applicants can apply online at llb5cet2021.mahacet.org. Admission to five-year integrated law programmes will be based on candidates’ MHT CET score.

Recommended: Download Free Sample papers for MHT CET along with answersClick Here

MHT CET law five-year LLB is held for applicants qualifying Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognized board or institution. The candidates must have qualified the required examination with at least 45 percent marks. Around 145 government and self-financed law colleges participate in the common entrance test.

MHT CET Application: Direct Link

MHT CET LLb 5-Year Integrated Course: Notification

“MAH-LLb 5-year CET 2021 shall be conducted only in the On-Line Mode in Multiple Sessions, if required in selected centers in the State of Maharashtra and selected Centres from Other States,” an official statement from the MAH LLb information brochure said, adding the exam date will be announced later.

“Candidates shall have to appear for the On-Line CET strictly as per the date and Session allotted to them at the allotted Venue and Center. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the Test in other than the allotted Session. No request for Centre, Venue and Session change will be entertained,” it added.

MHT CET 2021: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website State CET

Step 2: Click on designated MHT CET 2021 link

Step 3: Register with the names and contact information of

Step 4: Login with the system-generated credentials

Step 5: Fill the MHT CET application form and submit

MHT CET Online Application
