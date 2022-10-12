  • Home
Maharashtra MHT CET Final Merit List Out, Check At Cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: The candidates in the MHT CET 2022 merit list can confirm their seats between October 13 and October 15, the MHT CET 2022 provisional allotment list for round-1 will be made available on October 18

Updated: Oct 12, 2022 6:28 pm IST

Maharashtra MHT CET Final Merit List Out, Check At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Check MHT CET 2022 merit list at cetcell.mahacet.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Wednesday, October 12 released the MHT CET 2022 final merit list today for round-1 centralised admission process (CAP) counselling. The candidates can check the MHT CET 2022 final merit list on the official websites- cetcell.mahacet.org, fe2022.mahacet.org. MHT CET 2022 Final Merit List Released Live

The candidates in the MHT CET 2022 merit list can confirm their seats between October 13 and October 15, the MHT CET 2022 provisional allotment list for round-1 will be made available on October 18.

MHT CET 2022 Final Merit List: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official websites- cetcell.mahacet.org, fe2022.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the MHT CET final merit list link
  3. Enter login credentials- roll number, date of birth
  4. MHT CET 2022 final merit list will appear on the screen
  5. Download merit list and take a print out for further reference.

In MHT CET admission process, 13 per cent seats are reserved for the Scheduled Caste, Schedule Tribes (ST)- 7 per cent, Other Backward Classes (OBC)- 19 per cent. The candidates can take admission in educational institutions across the states- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded, Mumbai University, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University Jalgaon, Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Solapur University, Shivaji University, others.

The MHT CET was held in August; PCM between August 5 and 11, PCB from August 12 to 20, 2022.

MHT CET Result
