Maharashtra MHT CET Application Forms Released For FYJC (Class 11) Admission

MHT CET 2021 application form released for FYJC admission

As Maharashtra Board has begun the registration process for FYJC admissions on the official website - cet.mh-ssc.ac.in. The registration started today around 11:30 am. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be conducting a CET for admissions to the first year of junior college (FYJC) or Class 11th admissions. The examination will be held on August 21, 2021, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced. Students will be able to apply for MHT CET 2021 exam from July 20 to July 26. MHT CET application forms 2021 are to be filled in an online mode only.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-Book.

“CET (optional) for admissions to FYJC will be held on August 21. The entrance test is to ensure uniformity and comparability in FYJC admissions and to ensure fair play for students across all boards,” Ms Gaikwad announced on Twitter.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The MHT CET question paper will be of 100 marks based on the Class 10 curriculum of the state board and will be available in 8 mediums, students can notify the medium in their application forms.

The exam will be held offline in MCQ format. Equal weightage out of the 100 marks will be for questions from the subjects of English, Maths, Science and Social Sciences.

“Questions won't be asked from topics that were omitted from the curriculum in 2020-21. To fill in the application form for the test, students are required to access the following link: cet.mh-ssc.ac.in,” Ms Gaikwad added.

On July 16, MSBSHSE announced the Class 10 results which recorded a passing percentage of 99.95 per cent, the highest so far.

Maharashtra Board examinations were cancelled this year for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) (Class 10) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the results were prepared based on the internal assessment of students’ performance.

Pre-Entrance Test (CET) will be conducted for the first time in the state for Class 11 admission.

State board students will not have to pay fees for this exam. Students of other boards will have to pay a fee of Rs 178 for application registration. The CET exam will be optional and questions of 25 marks each in four subjects of Mathematics, Science, Sociology, English will be asked for 100 marks.