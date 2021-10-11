Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra MHT CET answer key today at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org, cetcell.mahacet.org (representational)

Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MHT CET answer key 2021 today, October 11. Along with the MHT CET answer key, the CET cell will also release question papers and candidates’ response sheets. Candidates will be able to download these documents by logging in with their application number and date of birth. The official websites to download Maharashtra CET answer key are - mhtcet2021.mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org.

Recommended: Download Free Sample papers for MHT CET along with answers. Click Here Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here

MHT CET 2021 answer key will be available for both PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups.

This answer key will be provisional. The CET Cell said candidates can raise objections to the answer key on October 12 and 13.

MHT CET result 2021 will be announced on or before October 28. Along with the MHT CET 2021 result, scorecards and the final version of the answer key will also be available.

The state-level entrance exam was conducted between September 20 and October 1. The authorities conducted a re-exam on October 9 and 10 for students who couldn’t take the exam on previous dates due to heavy rains.

The answer keys for all the sessions will be released together.

MHT CET is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy Agriculture, and allied courses at participating institutions of the state. Candidates who qualify in the entrance exam can participate in the counselling process.