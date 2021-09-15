  • Home
Maharashtra MHT CET Admit Cards Released For PCM Group

MHT CET Hall Ticket: To access the MHT CET admit cards of Maha CET engineering programmes, students will have to key in their application numbers and dates of birth.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 15, 2021 8:57 am IST

MHT CET Hall ticket released for PCM group
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) administering body, the state CET Cell, has released the hall tickets for the PCM group today, September 15. To access the MHT CET admit cards of Maha CET engineering programmes, students will have to key in their application numbers and dates of birth. MHT CET for engineering is scheduled to be held between September 21 and October 1.

Recommended: Download Free Sample papers for MHT CET along with answersClick Here

MHT CET Hall Ticket: Direct Link

MHT CET hall ticket 2021 has details including exam date and time, MHT CET exam centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with COVID-19 guidelines.

Candidates are advised to check MHT CET admit card carefully and, in case of any discrepancy, contact the authorities immediately. Candidates must carry MHT CET 2021 hall ticket to the exam centre, failing to which, they will not be allowed to appear in MHT CET exam.

MHT CET Admit Card 2021: Steps To Download

  1. Go the official website -cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the MHT CET admit card 2021 download link
  3. Login with Application Number and Password
  4. Submit and download the MHT CET Admit card 2021
  5. Take a print out for future reference
