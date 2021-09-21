MHT CET PCB group admit card released

The Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has released the MHT CET hall tickets for the PCB group today, September 21. To access the MHT CET admit cards of Maha CET PCB group, students will have to insert their application numbers and dates of birth. MHT CET for engineering has already started from today, September 21 and will continue till October 1.

MHT CET Hall Ticket: Direct Link

MHT CET 2021 admit card has details of the candidates and has mention of exam date and time, reporting time, MHT CET exam centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with Covid guidelines.

MHT CET Admit Card 2021: Steps To Download

Go the official website -cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the MHT CET admit card 2021 download link Login with Application Number and Password Submit and download the MHT CET Admit card 2021 Take a print out for future reference

Candidates are to check MHT CET 2021 hall tickets carefully after download and, in case of any misprint, contact the authorities immediately. Candidates must carry MHT CET 2021 hall ticket to the exam centre, failing which, they will not be allowed to appear in MHT CET exam.