Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the MHT CET 2023 syllabus and marking scheme.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 30, 2022 2:51 pm IST

Maharashtra MHT CET 2023 Syllabus: Questions From Class 11, 12; Difficulty Level At Par With JEE Main, NEET
MHT CET 2023 syllabus, marking scheme announced for engineering courses
New Delhi:

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the MHT CET 2023 syllabus and marking scheme. Students who wish to appear for the Maharashtra CET 2023 exam for admission to engineering programmes can check the details through the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org. There will be no negative marking in the MHT CET 2023 question paper, however, the CET cell has stated that the difficulty level of the exam will be at par with Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and the difficulty level for Biology will be par with National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The state CET Cell will conduct the entrance exam for candidates seeking admission in first-year of Engineering and Technology courses and first-year of Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated) programmes. As per the release, the MHT CET 2023 paper pattern will contain mainly application based questions and the difficulty level of paper will be based on the syllabus of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Maharashtra.

The CET Cell has further stated that the paper will consist of about 20 per cent weightage from Class 10 curriculum and 80 per cent weightage will be given to Class 12 curriculum. MHT CET 2023 will consist of three question paper of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and each paper will be of 100 marks.

MHT CET 2023 Question Paper Pattern

PaperSubjectNumber of MCQsMark(s) Per QuestionTotal MarksDuration In Minutes
Class 11Class 12
Paper 1Mathematics1040210090
Paper 2Physics1040110090
Chemistry1040
Paper 3Biology2080110090

MHT CET 2023 Syllabus

The Maharashtra CET syllabus includes Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics subjects from Class 12 and syllabus of Class 11 of 2021-22 academic year.

Physics: Motion in a plane, Laws of Motion, Gravitation, Thermal properties of matter, Sound, Optics, Electrostatics, Semiconductors.

Chemistry: Some Basic concepts of chemistry, Structure of atom, Chemical Bonding, Redox reactions, Elements of group 1 and 2, States of Matter(Gaseous and Liquids), Adsorption and colloids (Surface Chemistry), Hydrocarbons, Basic principles of organic chemistry.

Mathematics: Trigonometry II, Straight Line, Circle, Measures of Dispersion, Probability, Complex Numbers, Permutations and Combinations, Functions, Limits, Continuity.

Biology: Biomolecules, Respiration and Energy Transfer, Human Nutrition, Excretion and Osmoregulation.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test
