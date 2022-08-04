  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Test Guidelines Here

Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Test Guidelines Here

MHT CET 2022: The MHT CET admit cards are available at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 4, 2022 9:25 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CUET 2022 Live: Phase 2 Day 1 Shift 2 Cancelled; Check New Exam Date
KEAM Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, How To Check
CUET UG 2022 Phase 2: NTA Postpones Shift 2 Exam For All Test Centres, Shift 1 Deferred For Some Centres
CUET UG Phase 2 Day 1: Candidates Allege Tech Glitches, Exam 'Postponement' In Some Centres
AP PGECET Result 2022 Declared, How To Download Rank Card
JEE Main 2022 Answer Key Challenge Window Open; Steps To Raise Grievance
Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Test Guidelines Here
MHT CET 2022 exams start tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2022) exams are starting tomorrow, August 5. MHT CET 2022 conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in Maharashtra institutes will be held in two slots, first in the morning and the second in the afternoon. The MHT CET 2022 shift 1 has been scheduled to be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon, while shift 2 will begin at 2 pm and conclude at 5 pm. The MHT CET exam duration is 3 hours. Applicants must follow certain guidelines while appearing for the MHT CET exams.

The MHT CET admit cards are available at cetcell.mahacet.org. To access the MHT CET admit cards for the Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) and Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) groups, candidates will have to insert their application numbers and dates of birth. In addition to the MHT CET admit cards 2022, candidates will be required to carry along with them a valid ID proof.

MHT CET Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

  1. Go to the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the MHT CET admit card 2022 download link
  3. Login with Application Number and Password
  4. Submit and download the MHT CET Admit card 2022

MHT CET 2022: Things To Carry

  • MHT CET 2022 admit card
  • Valid photo ID
  • Recent passport size photograph
  • Ballpoint pen
Click here for more Education News
MHT CET Notification
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET 2022 Live: Phase 2 Day 1 Shift 2 Cancelled; Check New Exam Date
Live | CUET 2022 Live: Phase 2 Day 1 Shift 2 Cancelled; Check New Exam Date
Literacy Rate In Himachal Pradesh Increases To 84 Per Cent From 4.8 Per Cent In 1948: Chief Minister
Literacy Rate In Himachal Pradesh Increases To 84 Per Cent From 4.8 Per Cent In 1948: Chief Minister
BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission Open; Apply Till August 10
BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission Open; Apply Till August 10
Nobody Thought Business Blasters Programme Would Achieve This Level Of Success: Manish Sisodia
Nobody Thought Business Blasters Programme Would Achieve This Level Of Success: Manish Sisodia
KEAM Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, How To Check
KEAM Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................