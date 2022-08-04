Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Test Guidelines Here

MHT CET 2022 exams start tomorrow

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2022) exams are starting tomorrow, August 5. MHT CET 2022 conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in Maharashtra institutes will be held in two slots, first in the morning and the second in the afternoon. The MHT CET 2022 shift 1 has been scheduled to be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon, while shift 2 will begin at 2 pm and conclude at 5 pm. The MHT CET exam duration is 3 hours. Applicants must follow certain guidelines while appearing for the MHT CET exams.

The MHT CET admit cards are available at cetcell.mahacet.org. To access the MHT CET admit cards for the Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) and Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) groups, candidates will have to insert their application numbers and dates of birth. In addition to the MHT CET admit cards 2022, candidates will be required to carry along with them a valid ID proof.

MHT CET Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

Go to the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the MHT CET admit card 2022 download link Login with Application Number and Password Submit and download the MHT CET Admit card 2022

MHT CET 2022: Things To Carry