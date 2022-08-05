Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 Exam Begins Today; Checklist For Students

MHT CET 2022 for PCM group starts today

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell will start its MHT CET exams today, August 5. While the MHT CET 2022 for the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group will be held from today and will continue till August 11, the MHT CET for the Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group will be held between August 12 and August 20. MHT CET 2022 will be held in two shifts on all exam days. The MHT CET 2022 shift 1 has been scheduled from 9 am to 12 noon, while shift 2 will begin at 2 pm and conclude at 5 pm.

The MHT CET admit cards are available at the MHT CET 2022 official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org. To access the MHT CET admit cards for the PCB and PCM groups, candidates will have to insert their application numbers and dates of birth. In addition to the MHT CET admit cards 2022, candidates will be required to carry along with them a valid ID proof.

MHT CET 2022: Things To Carry

MHT CET 2022 admit card Valid photo ID. Recent passport size photograph Ballpoint pen

MHT CET 2022: Items Not Allowed Inside The Exam Hall

Watch Calculator Bluetooth device Rough paper Mobile phone Electronic gadget

MHT CET is held for three papers – Paper 1 (Mathematics), Paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) and Paper 3 (Biology). As per the MHT CET exam pattern, no negative marking will be cut for wrong answers marked in MHT CET exam. MHT CET 2022 will be conducted at various centers across Maharashtra as well as outside Maharashtra in online mode as a Computer-Based Test for PCM and PCB groups separately.