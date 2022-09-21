  • Home
Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Registration For Engineering Admission Begins; Details Here

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: The provisional merit list will be released on October 7 and final merit list on October 12

Updated: Sep 21, 2022 5:27 pm IST

Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Registration For Engineering Admission Begins; Details Here
Check details on MHT CET 2022 counselling
MHT CET 2022 Counselling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the MHT CET 2022 counselling registration process. The candidates who have qualified the entrance examination can apply for the CET 2022 counselling registration on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. The last date to apply for MHT CET counselling 2022 application is October 4, the candidates can apply at mahacet.org till 4 PM.

The candidates belong to general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 800, while reserved category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 600. The NRI candidates will pay an application fee of Rs 5000. The candidates can submit their documents till October 4, the provisional merit list will be released on October 7 and the final merit list on October 12.

The MHT CET 2022 counselling process will be held for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate courses offered by participating institutes including government colleges, university colleges, government-aided private colleges and private un-aided colleges.

The Maharashtra State CET Cell has declared the result of MHT CET 2022 Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) groups on September 15.

