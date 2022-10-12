Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 Counselling Final Merit List Today

MHT CET 2022 merit list today for round-1 counselling

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell which is administering the centralised admission process (CAP) will release the MHT CET 2022 final merit list today, October 12. Students shortlisted in the MHT CET final merit list will be able to determine the merit position for admission to BE and BTECH (4 years) and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5-years) programmes in state colleges. MHT CET 2022 final merit list for round 1 will be published on the official websites -- cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. Along with the first phase MHT CET counselling merit list, the state CET Cell will also make the seat matrix available today.

The online submission and confirmation of options for MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 will be held between October 13 and October 15. The MHT CET 2022 counselling provisional allotment list for round-1 will be hosted on October 18. Candidates will have to accept the allotted seats and report to the allotted colleges and confirm admission between October 19 and October 21.

MHT CET 2022 Final Merit List: How To Check

Go to the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org Click on the designated final merit list of MHT CET 2022 Enter credentials, if required, in the spaces provided Submit and download the MHT CET 2022 counselling final merit list

The final MHT CET 2022 merit list scheduled to be issued today will be published after considering all objections raised by the candidates in the MHT CET provisional merit list released earlier on October 7.