Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 CAP Round-1 Web-Option Entry Begins Today

MHT CET web-option entry begins today

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will start the web-option entry for the round-1 of centralised admission process (CAP). The MHT CET CAP 2022 web option entry window will remain open till October 15. During the MHT CET 2022 web-option entry, candidates will be required to enter their preferences for courses and colleges prior to the MHT CET 2022 CAP rounds. An applicant can fill a maximum of 300 choices of colleges and courses in decreasing order of their preference. The MHT CET 2022 option form once confirmed will be considered for the MHT CET allotment process.

Applicants can submit their MHT CET web-options for CAP round-1 on cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. Only those applicants who were included in the MHT CET 2022 final merit list are eligible for web-option entry. The MHT CET 2022 counselling provisional allotment list for the first round has been scheduled to be issued on October 18. Candidates will be required to accept seats from October 19 to 21 (3 pm), while they have to report to the allotted institute and confirm admission between October 19 and 21.

MHT CET CAP 2022 Complete Schedule Here

To be considered for the MHT CET seat allotment 2022, the CET Cell has made it mandatory for the applicants to complete the web-option entry process before the stipulated deadline.