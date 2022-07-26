Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 Admit Card For PCM Group To Release Today

MHT CET Admit Card 2022

MHT CET Admit Card 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the MHT CET 2022 admit card for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group today, July 26. Students can download the Maharashtra CET 2022 hall ticket from the official website -- mhtcet2022.mahacet.org or cetcell.mahacet.org, once released. To download the MHT CET 2022 admit card, candidates have to log in using the application number, date of birth and captcha code. The State CET Cell will conduct the engineering entrance exam for PCM group from August 5 to 11, 2022.

The MHT CET 2022 exam will organise in online mode as Computer Based Test (CBT). The examination will be conducted in two shift - from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates have to report one and half hours before the commencement of MHT CET exam. The MHT CET 2022 for PCB aspirants will be conducted from August 12 and 20, 2022. Candidates can download MHT CET 2022 admit card by following the step-by guide given here.

How To Download MHT CET 2022 Admit Card

Go to the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org. Click on the 'MHT CET admit card 2022' link Enter the required credentails Submit it and the MHT CET admit card will appear on the screen Check details and instructions printed on the MHT CET hall ticket Download it and take a print out for future reference.

The Maharashtra CET Cell conducted the application process for MHT CET 2022 entrance exam between February 10 and April 15. While the last date to fill online application with a late fee was May 11, 2022. Aspirants who qualify the CET 2022 examination will become eligible for admission to engineering courses offered by various universities and institutions across the state for the academic year 2022-23.