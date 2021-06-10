MHT CET 2021 eligibility, exam pattern released

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the online registration process for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2021). Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance exam at the official website mhtcet2021.mahacet.org till July 7. Last date to fill up the MHT CET application form with an additional late fee of Rs 500 for all categories is July 15. For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 800; for candidates from reserved categories, Rs 600 application fee is applicable.

Recommended: Download MHT CET Sample paper along with answers. Click Here

MHT CET 2021: Eligibility

The applicants should have passed or appeared for HSC (12th or Equivalent Examination). In case of reservation, candidates must provide documents like Caste Certificate, Caste Validity Certificate and Non-Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to March 31 2022.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

MHT CET 2021: Exam Pattern

MHT CET is held for three papers – Paper 1 (Mathematics), Paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) and Paper 3 (Biology). Each section of the paper will be 100 marks and the duration to solve each subject will be 90 minutes.

The MHT CET 2021 will be conducted in two phases- the first phase will be for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) and the second phase will be in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths (PCM).

The examination will be conducted at various centers across Maharashtra as well as outside Maharashtra in online mode as a Computer-Based Test for PCM and PCB groups separately.

The candidate will have a choice of appearing in any one or both examination.

MHT CET 2021: Syllabus

As per the marking scheme, 20 per cent weightage will be given to the Class 11 syllabus and 80 per cent weightage will be given to the Class 12 syllabus.

There will be no negative marking, however, the difficulty level will be at par with the JEE (Main) for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and the difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET.

MHT CET 2021: Marking Scheme