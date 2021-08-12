Maharashtra MHT CET 2021 registration window reopens today

Maharashtra CET 2021 registration has been reopened from today, August 12. State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will again allow the aspirants to register on the official site from today onwards. All the candidates who wish to apply for the undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional programmes must visit the official website of MAHACET-- mahacet.org -- and fill the application form. Besides the fresh applicants, candidates who failed to complete the MHT CET registration earlier can fill the application form through - cetcell.mahacet.org.

The registration window will remain functional from August 12 to 16. As the MHT CET application form is editable, those who wish to make any changes can edit details in their applications from August 14 to 16.

Maharashtra CET is held for admission to various courses like Engineering, Pharmacology, Hotel Management, Management etc. in the state. The examination is scheduled to begin on August 26.

The MHT CET for admission to technical programmes will be conducted in two sessions from September 4 to 10 and from September 14 to 20. For Management, Computer Science, Architecture and Hotel Management courses, MHT CETs will be held from August 26 onwards.

The Minister of Higher Education, Uday Samant, had earlier clarified that this year, the CET exam will not be held for students seeking admission in Science, Commerce and Arts. However, students seeking admission to vocational, management and law courses will have to appear for MHT CET.