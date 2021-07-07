  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: Last Date To Apply Without Late Fee

Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: Last Date To Apply Without Late Fee

While July 7 is the last date to apply for the entrance test, those who pay a late fee of Rs 500 can apply for the exam up to July 15.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 7, 2021 3:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra Entrance Test Cell To Declare MHT CET 2021 Exam Dates Soon
MHT CET Law 2021: Application For LLb 5-Year Integrated Course Entrance Test Begins
MHT CET Could Be Held By 1st Week Of August: Maharashtra Minister
MHT CET 2021: Know Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme
States Gear Up For Entrance Exams After Cancelling 12th Board Exams
Maharashtra MHT CET 2021 Application Process Begins, Here's Direct Link
Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: Last Date To Apply Without Late Fee
MHT CET 2021 date is yet to be announced (representational)
New Delhi:

Registrations for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 for Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, Agriculture courses, will end today, July 7. Students can submit their applications on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET cell) – mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. The schedule for the exam is yet to be announced.

Recommended: Download Free Sample papers for MHT CET along with answersClick Here

While July 7 is the last date to apply for the entrance test, those who pay a late fee of Rs 500 can apply for the exam up to July 15.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The exam will be held as a Computer-Based Test for PCM and PCB groups separately.

There will be no negative marks and the difficulty level of the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics sections will be similar to JEE Main and for the Biology section, it will be the same as the NEET UG exam.

As per the marking scheme, 20 per cent weightage will be given to the Class 11 syllabus and 80 per cent weightage will be given to the Class 12 syllabus.

MHT CET is held for three papers – Paper 1 (Mathematics), Paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) and Paper 3 (Biology). Each section of the paper will be of 100 marks and the duration for each paper will be 90 minutes.

The exam will be conducted in two phases- the first phase will be for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) and the second phase will be in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths (PCM).

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET B.Tech Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET, JEE Main 2021 Date Live Updates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Resigns
Live | NEET, JEE Main 2021 Date Live Updates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Resigns
Sanjay Dhotre, Minister Of State For Education, Quits Ahead Of Cabinet Expansion
Sanjay Dhotre, Minister Of State For Education, Quits Ahead Of Cabinet Expansion
Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Result: Details On Assessment, Result Date, Admission
Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Result: Details On Assessment, Result Date, Admission
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Resigns As Union Education Minister
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Resigns As Union Education Minister
NATA 2021 Admit Cards Today, Second Test On July 11
NATA 2021 Admit Cards Today, Second Test On July 11
.......................... Advertisement ..........................