Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: Last Date To Apply Without Late Fee

Registrations for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 for Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, Agriculture courses, will end today, July 7. Students can submit their applications on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET cell) – mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. The schedule for the exam is yet to be announced.

While July 7 is the last date to apply for the entrance test, those who pay a late fee of Rs 500 can apply for the exam up to July 15.

The exam will be held as a Computer-Based Test for PCM and PCB groups separately.

There will be no negative marks and the difficulty level of the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics sections will be similar to JEE Main and for the Biology section, it will be the same as the NEET UG exam.

As per the marking scheme, 20 per cent weightage will be given to the Class 11 syllabus and 80 per cent weightage will be given to the Class 12 syllabus.

MHT CET is held for three papers – Paper 1 (Mathematics), Paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) and Paper 3 (Biology). Each section of the paper will be of 100 marks and the duration for each paper will be 90 minutes.

The exam will be conducted in two phases- the first phase will be for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) and the second phase will be in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths (PCM).