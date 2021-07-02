MHT CET 2021 dates soon

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MHT CET 2021 exam date soon. Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is conducted for admission to the undergraduate programmes in Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture. The information on the MHT CET 2021 exam will be released by the Entrance Test Cell on its official website, 'mahacet.org'. Those who wish to appear in the examination need to register and fill application forms.

The Cell began the MHT CET registration 2021 on June 8 and the last date to fill the MHT CET 2021 application form is July 7, however, candidates will be allowed to fill the Maharashtra CET application form 2021 with a late fee of Rs 500 till July 15.

The examination will be conducted at various centres across Maharashtra as well as outside Maharashtra in online mode as a Computer-Based Test for PCM and PCB groups separately.

The raw scores secured by candidates will be normalized by the Cell. The normalization formula and percentile calculation method will be released later and the result for MHT CET will be prepared accordingly.

The Entrance Test Cell conducted the MHT CET exam in the computer-based mode for the first time in 2019. In 2020 too, MHT CET was held as a Computer-Based Test. The exam was conducted over multiple shifts.

For the MHT CET 2021 exam, there will be no negative marking and the difficulty level of the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics sections will be akin to JEE Main and for the Biology section, it will be the same as the NEET UG exam.

As per the marking scheme, 20 per cent weightage will be given to the Class 11 syllabus and 80 per cent weightage will be given to the Class 12 syllabus.

MHT CET is held for three papers – Paper 1 (Mathematics), Paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) and Paper 3 (Biology). Each section of the paper will be 100 marks and the duration to solve each subject will be 90 minutes.

The MHT CET 2021 will be conducted in two phases- the first phase will be for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) and the second phase will be in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths (PCM).

The candidate will have a choice of appearing in any one or both examinations.