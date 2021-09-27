Check last year’s all India CAP closing ranks in round 1 for BTech Computer Science

The MHT CET 2021 exam for engineering aspirants is being held from September 20 to October 1. The Maharashtra MHT CET exams are being conducted in two shifts - morning and evening. Students who qualify the MHT CET are offered admission into various undergraduate (UG) programmes such as BTech, BPharm, Agriculture etc.

Recommended: Download Free Sample papers for MHT CET along with answers. Click Here Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here

To book a seat in one of the colleges, candidates need to register for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) on its official site. Besides the CAP, students can also apply through state counselling and take admission in one of the colleges in Maharashtra.

The admission in Science courses in Maharashtra colleges close at a high cut-off. Last year, the highest rank at which Walchand Institute of Technology, Solapur, opened seats for admission in BTech Computer Science BTech through CAP counselling was 5,614.

Only once the examinations are over, and the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, announces result, the counselling process will begin. Each participating colleges will released its own CAP 2021 rank based on which the students will be able to apply and book a seat.

Candidate’s can check last year’s all India CAP closing ranks in round 1 of top 20 colleges for BTech Computer Science here: