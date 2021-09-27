Maharashtra CET 2021: BTech Computer Science Cut-Offs From Last Year
Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: Candidate’s can check last year’s all India CAP closing ranks in round 1 of top 20 colleges for BTech Computer Science here:
The MHT CET 2021 exam for engineering aspirants is being held from September 20 to October 1. The Maharashtra MHT CET exams are being conducted in two shifts - morning and evening. Students who qualify the MHT CET are offered admission into various undergraduate (UG) programmes such as BTech, BPharm, Agriculture etc.
To book a seat in one of the colleges, candidates need to register for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) on its official site. Besides the CAP, students can also apply through state counselling and take admission in one of the colleges in Maharashtra.
The admission in Science courses in Maharashtra colleges close at a high cut-off. Last year, the highest rank at which Walchand Institute of Technology, Solapur, opened seats for admission in BTech Computer Science BTech through CAP counselling was 5,614.
Only once the examinations are over, and the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, announces result, the counselling process will begin. Each participating colleges will released its own CAP 2021 rank based on which the students will be able to apply and book a seat.
Name of College
CAP rank 2020
Walchand Institute of Technology, Solapur
5614
Shah and Anchor Kutchhi Engineering College, Mumbai
7455
KIT's College of Engineering, Kolhapur
8656
SB Jain Institute of Technology Management and Research, Nagpur
10790
DKTE Society's Textile and Engineering Institute, Ichalkaranji
11190
Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies, Aurangabad
11875
Pune Vidhyarthi Griha's College of Engineering, Nashik
12516
JD College of Engineering and Management, Nagpur
13141
DY Patil College of Engineering and Technology, Kolhapur
16194
Nutan College of Engineering and Research, Pune
18173
GS Mandal's Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Aurangabad
18421
Tatyasaheb Kore Institute of Engineering and Technology, Kolhapur
18771
Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Engineering, Kolhapur
19196
Padmabhooshan Vasantraodada Patil Institute of Technology, Sangli
24022
Sharad Institute of Technology, College of Engineering, Yadrav
25150
MS Bidve Engineering College, Latur
25751
Dr DY Patil Pratishthan's College of Engineering, Salokhenagar
26403
CSMSS CHH Shahu College of Engineering, Aurangabad
28011
Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil College of Engineering, Satara
29827
Nanasaheb Mahadik College of Engineering, Sangli
31297