  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra CET 2021: BTech Computer Science Cut-Offs From Last Year

Maharashtra CET 2021: BTech Computer Science Cut-Offs From Last Year

Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: Candidate’s can check last year’s all India CAP closing ranks in round 1 of top 20 colleges for BTech Computer Science here:

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 27, 2021 5:14 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET 2021: Top Colleges For BE In Information Technology, Cut-Off From 2020
Maharashtra MHT CET Admit Cards For PCB Group Released
MHT CET 2021: Dates For 5 Exam Rescheduled Due To JEE Advanced 2021
MHT CET 2021: Students Will Get Another Chance If Two Exams Clash, Says Minister
Maharashtra Begins MAH CET Computer Applications, Architecture And Other Courses Today
Maharashtra MHT CET Admit Cards Released For PCM Group
Maharashtra CET 2021: BTech Computer Science Cut-Offs From Last Year
Check last year’s all India CAP closing ranks in round 1 for BTech Computer Science
New Delhi:

The MHT CET 2021 exam for engineering aspirants is being held from September 20 to October 1. The Maharashtra MHT CET exams are being conducted in two shifts - morning and evening. Students who qualify the MHT CET are offered admission into various undergraduate (UG) programmes such as BTech, BPharm, Agriculture etc.

Recommended: Download Free Sample papers for MHT CET along with answersClick Here

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here 

To book a seat in one of the colleges, candidates need to register for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) on its official site. Besides the CAP, students can also apply through state counselling and take admission in one of the colleges in Maharashtra.

The admission in Science courses in Maharashtra colleges close at a high cut-off. Last year, the highest rank at which Walchand Institute of Technology, Solapur, opened seats for admission in BTech Computer Science BTech through CAP counselling was 5,614.

Only once the examinations are over, and the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, announces result, the counselling process will begin. Each participating colleges will released its own CAP 2021 rank based on which the students will be able to apply and book a seat.

Candidate’s can check last year’s all India CAP closing ranks in round 1 of top 20 colleges for BTech Computer Science here:

Name of College

CAP rank 2020

Walchand Institute of Technology, Solapur

5614

Shah and Anchor Kutchhi Engineering College, Mumbai

7455

KIT's College of Engineering, Kolhapur

8656

SB Jain Institute of Technology Management and Research, Nagpur

10790

DKTE Society's Textile and Engineering Institute, Ichalkaranji

11190

Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies, Aurangabad

11875

Pune Vidhyarthi Griha's College of Engineering, Nashik

12516

JD College of Engineering and Management, Nagpur

13141

DY Patil College of Engineering and Technology, Kolhapur

16194

Nutan College of Engineering and Research, Pune

18173

GS Mandal's Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Aurangabad

18421

Tatyasaheb Kore Institute of Engineering and Technology, Kolhapur

18771

Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Engineering, Kolhapur

19196

Padmabhooshan Vasantraodada Patil Institute of Technology, Sangli

24022

Sharad Institute of Technology, College of Engineering, Yadrav

25150

MS Bidve Engineering College, Latur

25751

Dr DY Patil Pratishthan's College of Engineering, Salokhenagar

26403

CSMSS CHH Shahu College of Engineering, Aurangabad

28011

Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil College of Engineering, Satara

29827

Nanasaheb Mahadik College of Engineering, Sangli

31297

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Kiren Rijiju Inaugurates School Of Law, Forensic Justice And Policy Studies At NFSU
Kiren Rijiju Inaugurates School Of Law, Forensic Justice And Policy Studies At NFSU
AP ICET 2021 Result On September 30; Know Tie-Breaking Rules
AP ICET 2021 Result On September 30; Know Tie-Breaking Rules
IIM Ahmedabad Completes Placement Of 15th PGPX Batch, 137 Students Get Offer
IIM Ahmedabad Completes Placement Of 15th PGPX Batch, 137 Students Get Offer
NEET Phase 2 Registration: Why Has NTA Divided Registration In Two Phases This Year
NEET Phase 2 Registration: Why Has NTA Divided Registration In Two Phases This Year
IIT Guwahati Researchers Find Novel Behaviour Of Electrons In Conductor
IIT Guwahati Researchers Find Novel Behaviour Of Electrons In Conductor
.......................... Advertisement ..........................