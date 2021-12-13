Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: CAP Round 2 Registration Begins

Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET 2021 counselling round 2 registration begins at cetcell.mahacet.org (representational)

MHT CET 2021 Counselling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started registration process for admission to first year undergraduate technical courses through the centralised admission process (CAP). MHT CET qualified candidates can apply for CAP round 2 counselling at cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2021.mahacet.org. The CET cell on Sunday, December 12, displayed the list of vacant seats for round 2 counselling on the official website.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances in Maharashtra Engineering colleges based on your MHTCET Rank & Category. Click Here Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here

“Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form for CAP Round-II has Started,” a notification on the official website reads.

MHT CET 2021 CAP Round 2 Counselling: Apply Here

As per the Maharashtra CET counselling schedule, the last date to apply for round 2 counselling is December 15.

The provisional allotment list will be displayed on December 17.

The window to accept the allotted seat through candidate login will be available from December 18 to 21 ( up to 3 pm).

The last date for candidates to report to the allotted institute is December 21 (5 pm).

If seats remain vacant after round 2, institutes will display vacancy lists and complete the admission process at institute level from December 22 to 29, 2021.

The Maharashtra CET Cell is also expected to begin the registration process for state quota undergraduate medical admissions soon. NEET qualified students of Maharashtra will be able to apply through the official website for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate courses.