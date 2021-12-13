  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: CAP Round 2 Registration Begins

Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: CAP Round 2 Registration Begins

MHT CET qualified candidates can apply for CAP round 2 counselling at cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2021.mahacet.org.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 13, 2021 12:33 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET Provisional Display Of Vacant Seats For CAP Round 2 Today; Details Here
MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result For CAP Round 1 Out At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET 2021 Final Merit List Out; Option Entry Begins Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET 2021 Provisional Merit List Out At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Careers360 Launches MHT CET College Predictor Tool
MHT CET Counselling 2021: Provisional Merit List Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: CAP Round 2 Registration Begins
MHT CET 2021 counselling round 2 registration begins at cetcell.mahacet.org (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

MHT CET 2021 Counselling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started registration process for admission to first year undergraduate technical courses through the centralised admission process (CAP). MHT CET qualified candidates can apply for CAP round 2 counselling at cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2021.mahacet.org. The CET cell on Sunday, December 12, displayed the list of vacant seats for round 2 counselling on the official website.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances in Maharashtra Engineering colleges based on your MHTCET Rank & Category. Click Here

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here

“Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form for CAP Round-II has Started,” a notification on the official website reads.

MHT CET 2021 CAP Round 2 Counselling: Apply Here

As per the Maharashtra CET counselling schedule, the last date to apply for round 2 counselling is December 15.

The provisional allotment list will be displayed on December 17.

The window to accept the allotted seat through candidate login will be available from December 18 to 21 ( up to 3 pm).

The last date for candidates to report to the allotted institute is December 21 (5 pm).

If seats remain vacant after round 2, institutes will display vacancy lists and complete the admission process at institute level from December 22 to 29, 2021.

The Maharashtra CET Cell is also expected to begin the registration process for state quota undergraduate medical admissions soon. NEET qualified students of Maharashtra will be able to apply through the official website for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate courses.

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET B.Tech Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 LIVE: Class 12 Accountancy Exam Begins; Analysis, Answer Key Soon
Live | CBSE Term 1 LIVE: Class 12 Accountancy Exam Begins; Analysis, Answer Key Soon
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Chemistry Exam Tomorrow; Sample Question, Paper Pattern
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Chemistry Exam Tomorrow; Sample Question, Paper Pattern
NEET Counselling 2021: Latest Update On MCC AIQ Seats
NEET Counselling 2021: Latest Update On MCC AIQ Seats
‘Multiple Interpretations’, Says CBSE After Priyanka Gandhi, Others Object To
‘Multiple Interpretations’, Says CBSE After Priyanka Gandhi, Others Object To "Anti-Woman" Question
CBSE Exam Paper Under Fire For Alleged Gender Stereotyping, Board Refers Matter To Subject Experts
CBSE Exam Paper Under Fire For Alleged Gender Stereotyping, Board Refers Matter To Subject Experts
.......................... Advertisement ..........................