MHT CET 2021, admit card for MBA, MMS released

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2021, admit card for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Masters in Management Studies (MMS) has been released today, September 9, on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. Students who have applied for MHT CET 2021 can login using their application number and password to check and download their MHT CET 2021 admit card.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2021 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Masters in Business Administration and Management studies (MAH MBA/MMS CET 2021) entrance exam will be held on October 16, 17 and 18 as per the revised schedule declared by Maharashtra’s Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education, Uday Samant on September 7.

MHT CET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website -cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the ‘MAH-MBA/MMS-CET-2021admit card 2021 download’ link

A login page will appear

Fill in the application number and password and login

MHT MBA, MMS 2021 Admit card will appear on screen

Save and take a print out of the admit card for future reference

Students appearing for MHT CET 2021 for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be required to carry their MHT CET admit cards to the exam center along with a valid photo ID proof. Check all the details mentioned on the admit cards, and students must report to the exam center as per the stated time on the hall tickets.