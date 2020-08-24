  • Home
  • MHT CET 2020: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Postponement Of Maharashtra CET Exam

MHT CET Exam: A Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Subhash Reddy dismissed the plea seeking postponement of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, or MHT CET 2020.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 24, 2020 2:24 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India On Monday dismissed a plea seeking Postponement of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, or MHT CET 2020. A Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Subhash Reddy said that that the court will not stop MHT CET 2020 as it has already allowed the conduct of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020.

"We already allowed conducting JEE and NEET, how can we now stop exams in one state? You should have checked our orders in previous cases," the court said.

Maharashtra CET 2020 was previously postponed by Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant. The new date for the exam is yet to be confirmed.

MHT CET exam is conducted every year for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses.

Different states have already conducted the CET exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2020, was conducted on July 30 and July 31 after High Court’s nod, despite protests from students.

Gujarat Common Entrance Test, or GUCET 2020, is being conducted today, August 24. The National Testing Agency, or NTA, is set to hold JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 in September.

