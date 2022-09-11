Maharashtra MH CET Law Result 2022 Out; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

MH CET Law Result 2022 Declared

MH Cet Law 2022 Result: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) LLB 2022 result for five years integrated course today, September 11, 2022. The candidates can check and download the MH CET Law scorecard from the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. To download the MAH CET LLB scorecard, candidates will need to log in with their application number and date of birth.

5 yr. Int. LLB at UPES. #21 in NIRF, Amongst Top 10 Private Law Colleges in India, Grade 'A' by NAAC. Apply Now

The MAH CET 2022 examination for three years and five years LLB programmes was conducted between August 2 and August 4, in multiple sessions. The MH CET Law examination was conducted online in computer based test (CBT) mode in selected centres in the state of Maharashtra and very select centres outside Maharashtra. However, due to technical failures in some exam centres, the State CET Cell conducted a re-examination on August 27, 2022.

MAH LLB CET Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the MAH LLB CET 2022 scorecard link Enter the required credentials- application number and date of birth. The MH CET Law scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Check the result PDF and download it Take a print out of MAH LLB CET scorecard for further reference.

Direct Link: MAH CET Law Result 2022

The Maharashtra State CET Cell conduct the MAH CET Law entrance exam for providing admission to candidates in three years and five years LLB programmes offered by various government, government aided, government aided minority, university managed, university departments and unaided, and unaided minority institutions in the Maharashtra State.